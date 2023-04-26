Can Masco Corporation Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Masco Corporation (MAS) has a current stock price of $52.78. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $51.29 after opening at $50.99. The stock’s low for the day was $50.24, and it eventually closed at $50.24.

Masco Corporation’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $58.18 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value being $42.33 on 10/26/22.

52-week price history of MAS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Masco Corporation’s current trading price is -9.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $42.33 and $58.18. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Masco Corporation (MAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.37B and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 50.54, with a change in price of +2.33. Similarly, Masco Corporation recorded 1,853,858 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.58%.

MAS Stock Stochastic Average

Masco Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 64.97%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.98% and 80.36%, respectively.

MAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 13.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.11%. The price of MAS fallen by 10.53% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.99%.