Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Butterfly Network Inc.’s current trading price is -75.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.62 and $8.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.8 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.04 million over the last three months.

At present, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has a stock price of $2.18. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.39 after an opening price of $2.37. The day’s lowest price was $2.18, and it closed at $2.41.

The market performance of Butterfly Network Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.72 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.62 on 03/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 430.70M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.42, with a change in price of -0.81. Similarly, Butterfly Network Inc. recorded 2,735,487 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BFLY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BFLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Butterfly Network Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.53%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 43.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.08% and 60.26%, respectively.

BFLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -50.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BFLY has fallen by 11.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.15%.