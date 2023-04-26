Boston Properties Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 7.91B Market Cap

The stock of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is currently priced at $51.43. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $51.74 after opening at $51.50. The day’s lowest price was $49.725 before the stock closed at $50.30.

Boston Properties Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $126.26 on 04/27/22 and a low of $46.18 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of BXP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Boston Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -59.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.37%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $46.18 and $126.26. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.91B and boasts a workforce of 780 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Boston Properties Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Boston Properties Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.60, with a change in price of -20.71. Similarly, Boston Properties Inc. recorded 1,732,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.73%.

Examining BXP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BXP stands at 2.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

BXP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Boston Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 18.95%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.51%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.46% and 43.18%, respectively.

BXP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BXP has fallen by 2.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.58%.