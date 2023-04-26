Apollomics Inc. (APLM) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Apollomics Inc.’s current trading price is -86.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.71 and $49.00. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.13 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Apollomics Inc. (APLM) is $6.45. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.50 after opening at $4.44. It dipped to a low of $4.04 before ultimately closing at $4.04.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 574.63M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How APLM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APLM Stock Stochastic Average

APLM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -37.74% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -36.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APLM has leaped by -45.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.26%.