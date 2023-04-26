Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (BTAI) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 94.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BTAI has fallen by 14.63%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.80%.

At present, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has a stock price of $21.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $23.5799 after an opening price of $22.88. The day’s lowest price was $20.82, and it closed at $22.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $34.12 on 02/09/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.80 on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of BTAI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -38.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 138.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.80 and $34.12. The BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.51 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 581.49M and boasts a workforce of 183 employees.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.97, with a change in price of +5.82. Similarly, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. recorded 443,467 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.34%.

BTAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTAI stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.21.

BTAI Stock Stochastic Average

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.59% and 85.17%, respectively.