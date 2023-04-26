AMV’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -84.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -96.28%. The price of AMV leaped by -20.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.57%.

The stock price for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) currently stands at $0.51. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.5198 after starting at $0.5103. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4901 before closing at $0.50.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of AMV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s current trading price is -99.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.47 and $243.99. The Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.03 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.90M and boasts a workforce of 93 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8759, with a change in price of -9.1705. Similarly, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. recorded 2,539,636 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.74%.

AMV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.76%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.79% and 15.65%, respectively.