ALKS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Alkermes plc (ALKS) current stock price is $30.51. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $30.745 after opening at $29.29. The stock’s lowest point was $29.19 before it closed at $29.18.

In terms of market performance, Alkermes plc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $32.79 on 04/28/22, while the lowest value was $21.75 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of ALKS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Alkermes plc’s current trading price is -6.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $21.75 and $32.79. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.95B and boasts a workforce of 2280 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.17, with a change in price of +6.49. Similarly, Alkermes plc recorded 1,318,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.02%.

ALKS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALKS stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

ALKS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alkermes plc over the past 50 days is 95.58%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.72%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.78% and 83.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ALKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.06%. The price of ALKS increased 15.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.31%.