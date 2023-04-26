Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -17.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $112.52 and $160.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.82 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.43 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is $132.18. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $136.78 after an opening price of $136.54. The stock briefly fell to $129.72 before ending the session at $130.37.

Agilent Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $160.26 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $112.52 on 06/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.72B and boasts a workforce of 18300 employees.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Agilent Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 145.93, with a change in price of -22.47. Similarly, Agilent Technologies Inc. recorded 1,351,321 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for A stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

A Stock Stochastic Average

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.80%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.71%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.52% and 50.99%, respectively.

A Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -11.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.09%. The price of A leaped by -0.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.86%.