Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aehr Test Systems’s current trading price is -40.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 259.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.71 and $40.69 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.28 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.51 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $24.13. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $26.05 after an opening price of $25.85. The stock briefly fell to $23.17 before ending the session at $26.35.

The market performance of Aehr Test Systems’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $40.69 on 03/23/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $6.71 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 693.25M and boasts a workforce of 91 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.64, with a change in price of -1.80. Similarly, Aehr Test Systems recorded 1,581,059 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEHR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AEHR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aehr Test Systems’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.48%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.69% and 5.72%, respectively.

AEHR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 20.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 15.90%. The price of AEHR leaped by -36.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -20.70%.