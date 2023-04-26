A Tale of Resilience: Shutterstock Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

At present, Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has a stock price of $69.44. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $74.20 after an opening price of $70.48. The day’s lowest price was $66.40, and it closed at $67.39.

Shutterstock Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $81.23 on 02/02/23 and a low of $44.61 for the same time frame on 11/04/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of SSTK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Shutterstock Inc.’s current trading price is -14.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $44.61 to $81.23. In the Communication Services sector, the Shutterstock Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.47 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.54B and boasts a workforce of 1328 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.12, with a change in price of +18.53. Similarly, Shutterstock Inc. recorded 403,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.40%.

Examining SSTK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SSTK stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SSTK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Shutterstock Inc. over the last 50 days is 22.39%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 32.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.41% and 11.36%, respectively.

SSTK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 31.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SSTK has leaped by -3.37%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.81%.