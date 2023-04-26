A Deep Dive into Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock Performance

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has a current stock price of $0.47. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.52 after opening at $0.37. The stock’s low for the day was $0.3569, and it eventually closed at $0.36.

Lottery.com Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.83 on 04/28/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.15 on 12/28/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of LTRY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Lottery.com Inc.’s current trading price is -83.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 216.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.15 and $2.83. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.09M and boasts a workforce of 43 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3849, with a change in price of +0.1887. Similarly, Lottery.com Inc. recorded 543,452 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.03%.

LTRY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Lottery.com Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 41.73%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.51% and 53.99%, respectively.

LTRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 168.84% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 50.35%. The price of LTRY fallen by 25.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 21.64%.