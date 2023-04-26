A Closer Look at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is $53.94. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $59.10 after an opening price of $58.28. The stock briefly fell to $58.28 before ending the session at $58.84.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $64.81 on 04/27/22 and the lowest value was $40.67 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of IART Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is -16.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.66%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $40.67 and $64.81. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.82B and boasts a workforce of 3722 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.54, with a change in price of -1.72. Similarly, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation recorded 470,199 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.14%.

Examining IART’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IART stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

IART Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 15.07%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.33% and 76.70%, respectively.

IART Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -3.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 24.79%. The price of IART leaped by -1.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.99%.