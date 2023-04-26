22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current trading price is -73.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.20%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.61 and $2.70. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 0.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.1 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is $0.71. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.7099 after opening at $0.686. It dipped to a low of $0.6601 before ultimately closing at $0.69.

In terms of market performance, 22nd Century Group Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.70 on 06/24/22, while the lowest value was $0.61 on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 153.99M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating 22nd Century Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9148, with a change in price of -0.4329. Similarly, 22nd Century Group Inc. recorded 1,091,862 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.97%.

How XXII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XXII stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

XXII Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for 22nd Century Group Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 21.39%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.03% and 42.82%, respectively.

XXII Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -41.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XXII has leaped by -5.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.91%.