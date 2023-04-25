ZM’s Market Whiplash: -2.86% YTD Decline, -4.90% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.71%. The price of ZM decreased -4.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.69%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) stock is currently valued at $65.80. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $67.67 after opening at $63.91. The stock briefly dropped to $62.61 before ultimately closing at $63.98.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $124.05 on 07/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $63.55 on 04/24/23.

52-week price history of ZM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s current trading price is -46.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$63.55 and $124.05. The Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 12.9 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.98 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.85B and boasts a workforce of 8484 employees.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Zoom Video Communications Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 23 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.27, with a change in price of -5.79. Similarly, Zoom Video Communications Inc. recorded 3,795,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.09%.

ZM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZM Stock Stochastic Average

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 17.54%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.93% and 7.83%, respectively.