Virios Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (VIRI) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 164.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 100.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VIRI has fallen by 101.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.10%.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) currently has a stock price of $0.63. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.698 after opening at $0.698. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.611 before it closed at $0.68.

The market performance of Virios Therapeutics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $9.11 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.22, recorded on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of VIRI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -93.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 185.59%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.22 and $9.11. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.25 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.75 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 106.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.59M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3414, with a change in price of +0.33. Similarly, Virios Therapeutics Inc. recorded 641,152 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +109.13%.

VIRI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VIRI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VIRI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Virios Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 69.37%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.74% and 80.43%, respectively.