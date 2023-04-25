UMC: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 22.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 30.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UMC has leaped by -9.20%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.44%.

At present, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has a stock price of $7.99. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.07 after an opening price of $8.06. The day’s lowest price was $7.93, and it closed at $8.09.

United Microelectronics Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.95 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $5.36 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of UMC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current trading price is -10.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.36 and $8.95. The United Microelectronics Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 4.98 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.17 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.48B and boasts a workforce of 19426 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.90, with a change in price of +0.91. Similarly, United Microelectronics Corporation recorded 7,276,314 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.85%.

UMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

United Microelectronics Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.85%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.73% and 10.93%, respectively.