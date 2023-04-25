TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (TCON) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -28.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -33.95%. The price of TCON leaped by -36.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -41.21%.

The stock price for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) currently stands at $1.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.84 after starting at $1.76. The stock’s lowest price was $1.75 before closing at $1.78.

In terms of market performance, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.37 on 05/03/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.10 on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of TCON Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -54.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.10 and $2.37. The TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.5 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 75170.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.40M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6151, with a change in price of -0.40. Similarly, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 162,840 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.33%.

TCON Stock Stochastic Average

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.66%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.58% and 27.12%, respectively.