TOP Financial Group Limited: Rising -86.19% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) currently has a stock price of $7.04. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.06 after opening at $6.26. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.0015 before it closed at $6.26.

52-week price history of TOP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current trading price is -86.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.50 and $50.97. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 246.75M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.86, with a change in price of +2.11. Similarly, TOP Financial Group Limited recorded 236,965 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.80%.

TOP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for TOP Financial Group Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 95.68%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.93% and 70.54%, respectively.

TOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 44.26%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TOP has fallen by 31.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.73%.