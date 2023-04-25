The Significance of Moving Averages in Dow Inc. Inc. (DOW) Price Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.28%. The price of DOW increased 7.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.65%.

Dow Inc. (DOW) stock is currently valued at $55.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $55.40 after opening at $55.14. The stock briefly dropped to $54.78 before ultimately closing at $54.87.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Dow Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $71.23 on 05/04/22 and the lowest value was $42.91 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DOW Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Dow Inc.’s current trading price is -22.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.08%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $42.91 and $71.23. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 5.03 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.88 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dow Inc. (DOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.81B and boasts a workforce of 37800 employees.

Dow Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Dow Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.90, with a change in price of +5.19. Similarly, Dow Inc. recorded 4,912,300 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.34%.

DOW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOW stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

DOW Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dow Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.19%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 64.12% and 72.02% respectively.