The Future of Seabridge Gold Inc.: Analyzing SA

The present stock price for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is $14.21. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $14.235 after an opening price of $13.21. The stock briefly fell to $13.06 before ending the session at $12.59.

Seabridge Gold Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $19.54 on 05/05/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $10.03 on 11/03/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of SA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s current trading price is -27.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $10.03 to $19.54. In the Basic Materials sector, the Seabridge Gold Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.5 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.34 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.45, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, Seabridge Gold Inc. recorded 339,236 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.45%.

Examining SA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SA stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

SA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Seabridge Gold Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.35%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.65% and 53.79%, respectively.

SA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 12.96% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 31.57%. The price of SA fallen by 17.24% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.04%.