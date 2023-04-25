Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current trading price is -93.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.10 and $1.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.9 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.73 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is $0.11. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.12 after an opening price of $0.115. The stock briefly fell to $0.1084 before ending the session at $0.12.

In terms of market performance, Siyata Mobile Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.62 on 06/22/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.10 on 04/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.57M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1689, with a change in price of -0.08. Similarly, Siyata Mobile Inc. recorded 3,933,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYTA stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

SYTA Stock Stochastic Average

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.85%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.60% and 22.21%, respectively.

SYTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -27.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -22.95%. The price of SYTA leaped by -34.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.11%.