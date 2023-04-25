Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Senti Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -88.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.94 and $9.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.34 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 81320.0 over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) is $1.13. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.22 after an opening price of $0.9501. The stock briefly fell to $0.9501 before ending the session at $0.96.

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $9.99 on 05/03/22 and a low of $0.94 for the same time frame on 04/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.64M and boasts a workforce of 122 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5135, with a change in price of -1.26. Similarly, Senti Biosciences Inc. recorded 156,077 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.72%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNTI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SNTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Senti Biosciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 22.62%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 21.14% and 10.21% respectively.

SNTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -19.86% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -54.07%. The price of SNTI leaped by -9.60% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.00%.