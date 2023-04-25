Salesforce Inc. Inc. (CRM) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 47.01% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.76%. The price of CRM fallen by 3.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.10%.

The present stock price for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is $194.92. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $198.77 after an opening price of $198.45. The stock briefly fell to $194.06 before ending the session at $199.03.

Salesforce Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $200.12 on 04/18/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $126.34 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of CRM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Salesforce Inc.’s current trading price is -2.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.28%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $126.34 and $200.12. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 4.44 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.06 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 193.43B and boasts a workforce of 79390 employees.

Salesforce Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating Salesforce Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 164.95, with a change in price of +41.23. Similarly, Salesforce Inc. recorded 9,172,839 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.83%.

CRM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRM stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

CRM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Salesforce Inc. over the last 50 days is 87.15%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 59.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.90% and 84.76%, respectively.