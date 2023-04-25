Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 66.41% in 6 Months, Up 65.57% in 30 Days

The stock price for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) currently stands at $6.54. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.75 after starting at $5.90. The stock’s lowest price was $5.67 before closing at $5.73.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.35 on 04/24/23 and the lowest value was $0.53 on 08/01/22.

52-week price history of RVPH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 2.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1133.96%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.53 and $6.35. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 99090.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.01M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.29, with a change in price of +2.61. Similarly, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. recorded 144,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.41%.

Examining RVPH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RVPH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RVPH Stock Stochastic Average

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.54%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.60% and 86.49%, respectively.

RVPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 53.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 66.41%. The price of RVPH fallen by 65.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 35.97%.