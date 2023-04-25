PGY’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Performance

The present stock price for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is $0.84. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.9266 after an opening price of $0.90. The stock briefly fell to $0.8041 before ending the session at $0.89.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of PGY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -97.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.50%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.57 and $34.50. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 6.15 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 568.83M.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Pagaya Technologies Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0115, with a change in price of -0.21. Similarly, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. recorded 3,006,481 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.46%.

PGY Stock Stochastic Average

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.86%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.02% and 17.49%, respectively.

PGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -32.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -35.75%. The price of PGY leaped by -18.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.91%.