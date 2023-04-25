Paramount Global Inc. (PARA) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 33.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PARA has fallen by 8.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.26%.

The current stock price for Paramount Global (PARA) is $22.58. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $22.82 after opening at $22.565. It dipped to a low of $22.18 before ultimately closing at $22.53.

Paramount Global’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $34.50 on 06/01/22, and the lowest price during that time was $15.29, recorded on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of PARA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Paramount Global’s current trading price is -34.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.29 and $34.50. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 8.89 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 11.19 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.59B and boasts a workforce of 24500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Paramount Global

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Paramount Global as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.78, with a change in price of +3.34. Similarly, Paramount Global recorded 11,197,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.36%.

PARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARA stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

PARA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Paramount Global over the past 50 days is 63.95%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 70.18% and 69.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.