Oracle Corporation: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) current stock price is $95.44. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $96.075 after opening at $95.34. The stock’s lowest point was $94.97 before it closed at $95.15.

The market performance of Oracle Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $96.74 on 04/18/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $60.78, recorded on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of ORCL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Oracle Corporation’s current trading price is -1.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $60.78 and $96.74. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.26 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 256.80B and boasts a workforce of 143000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Oracle Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Oracle Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.22, with a change in price of +14.05. Similarly, Oracle Corporation recorded 7,392,679 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.26%.

ORCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oracle Corporation over the last 50 days is at 91.15%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 84.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.06% and 84.98%, respectively.

ORCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.82%. The price of ORCL increased 8.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.16%.