Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Morgan Stanley’s current trading price is -10.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $72.05 and $100.99. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.82 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.5 million observed over the last three months.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has a current stock price of $90.20. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $91.48 after opening at $91.23. The stock’s low for the day was $89.55, and it eventually closed at $91.12.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Morgan Stanley’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $100.99 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value being $72.05 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Morgan Stanley (MS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 149.70B and boasts a workforce of 82000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Morgan Stanley

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Morgan Stanley as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.25, with a change in price of +0.31. Similarly, Morgan Stanley recorded 7,614,552 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.34%.

How MS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MS stands at 7.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.56.

MS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Morgan Stanley over the last 50 days is at 44.01%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 81.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.84% and 90.30%, respectively.

MS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 6.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.75%. The price of MS fallen by 5.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.02%.