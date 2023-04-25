Millennium Group International Holdings Limited: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 16.57M Market Cap

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) stock is currently valued at $1.71. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.00 after opening at $1.83. The stock briefly dropped to $1.62 before ultimately closing at $1.92.

52-week price history of MGIH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -63.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.62 to $4.63. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Millennium Group International Holdings Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.12 million over the past three months.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining MGIH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGIH stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGIH Stock Stochastic Average

MGIH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -46.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.64%.