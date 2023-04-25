MET’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing MetLife Inc.’s Stock Performance

The present stock price for MetLife Inc. (MET) is $60.41. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $60.46 after an opening price of $60.05. The stock briefly fell to $59.99 before ending the session at $60.17.

The market performance of MetLife Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $77.36 on 11/25/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $52.83 on 03/24/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of MET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. MetLife Inc.’s current trading price is -21.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $52.83 to $77.36. In the Financial sector, the MetLife Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.41 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MetLife Inc. (MET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.28B and boasts a workforce of 45000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for MetLife Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating MetLife Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.72, with a change in price of -15.32. Similarly, MetLife Inc. recorded 4,636,708 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.23%.

Examining MET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MET stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

MET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, MetLife Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 37.36%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.93% and 87.82% respectively.

MET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -16.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -8.50%. The price of MET fallen by 11.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.84%.