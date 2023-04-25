KR’s Market Whiplash: 8.21% YTD Rise, -0.58% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KR has leaped by -0.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.90%.

The stock of The Kroger Co. (KR) is currently priced at $48.24. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $48.28 after opening at $47.83. The day’s lowest price was $47.765 before the stock closed at $47.92.

The Kroger Co. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $58.97 on 04/25/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $41.81 on 10/17/22.

52-week price history of KR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. The Kroger Co.’s current trading price is -18.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.37%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $41.81 and $58.97. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 4.63 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.65 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Kroger Co. (KR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.52B and boasts a workforce of 430000 employees.

The Kroger Co.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating The Kroger Co. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.12, with a change in price of -0.59. Similarly, The Kroger Co. recorded 5,450,258 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.21%.

KR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KR stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

KR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Kroger Co. over the last 50 days is 75.56%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 51.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.52% and 39.46%, respectively.