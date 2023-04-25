Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current trading price is -12.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.77 and $20.20 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 12.72 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) currently stands at $17.62. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $17.6799 after starting at $17.36. The stock’s lowest price was $17.34 before closing at $17.37.

Kinder Morgan Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $20.20 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $15.77 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.56B and boasts a workforce of 10525 employees.

Kinder Morgan Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Kinder Morgan Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.85, with a change in price of -0.84. Similarly, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded 12,970,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KMI stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

KMI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.29%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.85% and 71.62%, respectively.

KMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.92%. The price of KMI fallen by 7.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.90%.