Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s current trading price is 1.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $108.74 and $144.53. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.73 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.68 million observed over the last three months.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) current stock price is $146.27. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $142.50 after opening at $141.49. The stock’s lowest point was $141.28 before it closed at $142.43.

In terms of market performance, Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $144.53 on 04/25/23, while the lowest value was $108.74 on 10/10/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.24B and boasts a workforce of 44000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Kimberly-Clark Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 132.74, with a change in price of +12.99. Similarly, Kimberly-Clark Corporation recorded 1,628,012 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.76%.

How KMB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KMB stands at 15.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 14.33.

KMB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kimberly-Clark Corporation over the last 50 days is at 93.36%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.01% and 96.80%, respectively.

KMB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 28.35%. The price of KMB increased 12.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.44%.