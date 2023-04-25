Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 5.58: Will the Stock Break Through?

Currently, the stock price of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is $6.63. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.18 after opening at $7.88. The stock touched a low of $6.5004 before closing at $5.06.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of GETY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -82.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.42 and $37.88. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 26.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.82B and boasts a workforce of 1700 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.58, with a change in price of +0.57. Similarly, Getty Images Holdings Inc. recorded 587,355 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.41%.

GETY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GETY stands at 2.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.62.

GETY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Getty Images Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 67.44%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.45%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 51.16% and 57.45%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GETY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 25.57%. The price of GETY fallen by 64.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.57%.