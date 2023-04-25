FRSX’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -17.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -31.21%. The price of FRSX leaped by -24.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.56%.

Currently, the stock price of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is $2.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.32 after opening at $2.30. The stock touched a low of $1.9304 before closing at $1.84.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.88 on 11/18/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.75 on 04/20/23.

52-week price history of FRSX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -64.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.75 and $5.88. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.34 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 31500.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.04M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.1600, with a change in price of -1.96. Similarly, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. recorded 44,101 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.40%.

FRSX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. over the past 50 days is 14.02%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 11.56% and 9.81%, respectively, over the past 20 days.