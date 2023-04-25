Frontline plc (FRO Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock of Frontline plc (FRO) is currently priced at $16.47. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $16.825 after opening at $15.72. The day’s lowest price was $15.72 before the stock closed at $15.41.

Frontline plc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.29 on 03/01/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.48 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of FRO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Frontline plc’s current trading price is -14.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.19%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.48 and $19.29. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.39 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Frontline plc (FRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.80B and boasts a workforce of 79 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Frontline plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Frontline plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.13, with a change in price of +3.50. Similarly, Frontline plc recorded 4,173,816 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.99%.

Examining FRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRO stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

FRO Stock Stochastic Average

Frontline plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.66%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.71% and 50.58%, respectively.

FRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 35.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FRO has leaped by -1.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.