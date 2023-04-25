EURN’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EURN has fallen by 1.02%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.93%.

Euronav NV (EURN) currently has a stock price of $17.83. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $18.05 after opening at $16.95. The lowest recorded price for the day was $16.90 before it closed at $16.81.

The stock market performance of Euronav NV has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $21.00 on 12/05/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.94, recorded on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of EURN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Euronav NV’s current trading price is -15.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.94 and $21.00. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.35 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.66 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.60B and boasts a workforce of 2946 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.07, with a change in price of -0.39. Similarly, Euronav NV recorded 2,279,827 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.14%.

EURN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Euronav NV over the past 50 days is 62.40%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.34%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 51.44% and 52.68%, respectively, over the past 20 days.