ETAO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s Future

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) currently has a stock price of $0.90. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.91 after opening at $0.779. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.7316 before it closed at $0.76.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of ETAO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -92.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.62 and $12.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -91.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.02M.

Moving average and trading volume data

ETAO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ETAO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ETAO Stock Stochastic Average

ETAO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -91.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -90.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ETAO has leaped by -45.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.21%.