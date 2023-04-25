EPD’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $22.90 to $28.65 – What’s Next for Investors?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) current stock price is $26.82. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $26.945 after opening at $26.80. The stock’s lowest point was $26.68 before it closed at $26.81.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $28.65 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $22.90 on 09/26/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of EPD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current trading price is -6.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $22.90 and $28.65. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.51 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.96B and boasts a workforce of 7300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.47, with a change in price of +2.37. Similarly, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. recorded 4,800,635 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.69%.

EPD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EPD stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

EPD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. over the last 50 days is presently at 85.72%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.95% and 83.08%, respectively.

EPD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.32%. The price of EPD increased 7.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.41%.