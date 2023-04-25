Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. Inc. (EDR) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 19.62%. The price of EDR increased 11.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.07%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) current stock price is $25.91. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $25.35 after opening at $25.20. The stock’s lowest point was $24.55 before it closed at $24.63.

The stock market performance of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $26.12 on 09/12/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $17.42, recorded on 05/09/22.

52-week price history of EDR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -0.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.42 and $26.12. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.78 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.38B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.32, with a change in price of +4.25. Similarly, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. recorded 2,215,785 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.69%.

EDR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDR stands at 2.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.70.

EDR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 96.80%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.71% and 90.12%, respectively.