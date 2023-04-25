Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -23.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.95 and $10.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.93 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has a stock price of $8.17. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.16 after an opening price of $8.16. The day’s lowest price was $8.14, and it closed at $8.15.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.68 on 06/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.95 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.64B and boasts a workforce of 9000 employees.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Diversey Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.28, with a change in price of +3.16. Similarly, Diversey Holdings Ltd. recorded 2,010,568 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DSEY stands at 2.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.93.

DSEY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Diversey Holdings Ltd. over the last 50 days is 98.78%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.27% and 83.11%, respectively.

DSEY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 91.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 67.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DSEY has fallen by 1.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.37%.