CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is $122.13. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $133.73 after opening at $132.495. The stock touched a low of $129.02 before closing at $130.40.

The market performance of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $216.50 on 04/26/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $92.25, recorded on 01/10/23.

52-week price history of CRWD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -43.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $92.25 and $216.50. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.21B and boasts a workforce of 7273 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 117.55, with a change in price of -15.47. Similarly, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. recorded 5,223,995 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.21%.

CRWD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 43.99%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.29%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 31.22% and 40.90%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CRWD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.87%. The price of CRWD leaped by -7.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.45%.