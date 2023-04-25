Charting the Course: Danimer Scientific Inc.’s DNMR Stock Prospects

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) stock is currently valued at $2.97. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.6973 after opening at $3.67. The stock briefly dropped to $2.90 before ultimately closing at $3.68.

Danimer Scientific Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.92 on 06/28/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.57 on 12/27/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of DNMR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s current trading price is -49.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.57 to $5.92. In the Basic Materials sector, the Danimer Scientific Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 317.58M and boasts a workforce of 271 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Danimer Scientific Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Danimer Scientific Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.45, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, Danimer Scientific Inc. recorded 1,532,895 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.08%.

Examining DNMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNMR stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

DNMR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Danimer Scientific Inc. over the last 50 days is 41.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 23.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.33% and 67.20%, respectively.

DNMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 65.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 36.24%. The price of DNMR increased 42.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -28.09%.