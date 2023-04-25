CDTX’s Stock Market Adventure: 38.85% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 38.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 83.87%. The price of CDTX leaped by -9.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.07%.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has a current stock price of $1.05. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.15 after opening at $1.13. The stock’s low for the day was $1.04, and it eventually closed at $1.07.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $2.10 on 03/22/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.40 on 06/06/22.

52-week price history of CDTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -50.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 162.52%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.40 and $2.10. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.49 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.58 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 89.29M and boasts a workforce of 73 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1811, with a change in price of +0.35. Similarly, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,546,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.59%.

CDTX Stock Stochastic Average

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 10.58%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.62% and 26.18%, respectively.