Carnival Corporation & plc Inc. (CCL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCL has fallen by 0.65%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.82%.

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is currently priced at $9.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.435 after opening at $9.32. The day’s lowest price was $9.14 before the stock closed at $9.38.

The market performance of Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.68 on 04/25/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $6.11 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of CCL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -52.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.88%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $6.11 and $19.68. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 23.0 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 37.84 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.54B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.89, with a change in price of -0.04. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 40,834,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.43%.

CCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 5.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.30.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 23.70%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.04% and 49.05% respectively.