Behind Baudax Bio Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has a stock price of $2.52. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.3808 after an opening price of $2.38. The day’s lowest price was $1.7947, and it closed at $1.88.

Baudax Bio Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $70.80 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.25 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of BXRX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Baudax Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -96.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.60%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.25 and $70.80. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 27.25 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.83M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5853, with a change in price of -3.07. Similarly, Baudax Bio Inc. recorded 1,899,021 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.13%.

BXRX Stock Stochastic Average

Baudax Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.31%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.81% and 66.90%, respectively.

BXRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -66.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BXRX has fallen by 62.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.33%.