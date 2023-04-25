Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -34.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.34 and $4.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 14.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 31.02 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $2.68. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.72 after an opening price of $2.67. The stock briefly fell to $2.64 before ending the session at $2.69.

Banco Bradesco S.A. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.11 on 05/31/22 and the lowest value was $2.34 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.87B and boasts a workforce of 75591 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.70, with a change in price of -0.16. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 32,897,906 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.63%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Banco Bradesco S.A. over the last 50 days is 60.31%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.87% and 61.21%, respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -2.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.27%. The price of BBD fallen by 12.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.94%.