BA Stock: Exploring The Boeing Company’s Growth

The stock price for The Boeing Company (BA) currently stands at $203.40. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $206.50 after starting at $204.87. The stock’s lowest price was $203.25 before closing at $205.77.

The Boeing Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $221.33 on 02/14/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $113.02 on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of BA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Boeing Company’s current trading price is -8.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $113.02 to $221.33. In the Industrials sector, the The Boeing Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.98 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.54B and boasts a workforce of 156000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Boeing Company

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating The Boeing Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 202.97, with a change in price of +27.68. Similarly, The Boeing Company recorded 6,289,755 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.79%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Boeing Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 36.62%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 35.53% and 44.78% respectively.

BA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.78%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 43.93%. The price of BA fallen by 2.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.39%.