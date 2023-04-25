AULT Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) current stock price is $0.09. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.10 after opening at $0.10. The stock’s lowest point was $0.09 before it closed at $0.10.

In terms of market performance, Ault Alliance Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $0.51 on 04/25/22, while the lowest value was $0.08 on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of AULT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current trading price is -81.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.08 and $0.51. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.43M and boasts a workforce of 323 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1167, with a change in price of -0.04. Similarly, Ault Alliance Inc. recorded 7,204,831 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.19%.

AULT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AULT stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

AULT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. over the past 50 days is 18.25%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 18.46%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 32.99% and 45.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AULT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -45.67%. The price of AULT increased 0.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.76%.