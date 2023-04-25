ATAI’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s Performance

The current stock price for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is $1.97. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.165 after opening at $2.13. It dipped to a low of $1.94 before ultimately closing at $2.17.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.00 on 04/26/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.14, recorded on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of ATAI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current trading price is -60.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.14 and $5.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.45 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 330.09M and boasts a workforce of 119 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.04, with a change in price of -1.04. Similarly, Atai Life Sciences N.V. recorded 1,414,558 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.55%.

ATAI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATAI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

ATAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Atai Life Sciences N.V. over the last 50 days is at 74.77%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 71.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.21% and 91.90%, respectively.

ATAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -25.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ATAI has fallen by 65.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.03%.